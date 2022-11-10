By Boxing Bob Newman

Aussie boxing legend and Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech took the time to speak with Fightnews.com® about his recent coronation to 4-division champion at the WBC convention in Acapulco, Mexico. Fenech was unceremoniously denied the WBC super featherweight title 31 years ago after his fight with fellow legend Azumah Nelson was judged a draw. The WBC decided to form a panel, rescored the fight, and unanimously found Fenech as the winner. Hear his thoughts on the decision, as well as how life is treating him.

