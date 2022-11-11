November 10, 2022
Boxing News

Alimkhanuly-Bentley Final Press Conference

Janibek Alimkhanuly Vs Denzel Bentley Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

WBO middleweight champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) and Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) faced off Thursday in advance of their ESPN+ streamed world title showdown on Saturday at the Pearl Concert Theater inside the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Janibek Alimkhanuly: “I don’t know why nowadays champions don’t want to fight with the other champions. I don’t think they should be afraid. I am here. I am a champion now. I am here to fight the champions. Hopefully, Top Rank can organize a fight with another world champion next.”

Denzel Bentley: This is what every fighter dreams of. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime to be here in Vegas and fight for the WBO world championship against the champion himself. You’re going to see something special.”

In The co-feature, WBA female minimumweight champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) defends against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO). Also, lightweight Emiliano Vargas (1-0, 1 KO), the youngest fighting son of Fernando Vargas, will make his Top Rank debut.

