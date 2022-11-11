Super lightweights Montana Love and Steve Spark faced off at the final press conference for their WBA Intercontinental title clash on Saturday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, live worldwide on DAZN.

Montana Love: “He’s getting too comfortable. I’ve been playing it cool because you are from out of town and you’ve been humble, but I will step on you, in or out of the ring. you are tripping, being disrespectful – just keep it on boxing, keep it cool…we’re going to run Stevie into some traps and we’re going to put his ass to sleep. I know he is coming to fight but he’s getting taken out.”

Steve Spark: “I haven’t come halfway across the world to not beat Montana Love. And not just beat him, I’m going to knock this man out. He’s chinny and he’s got a glass jaw…it’s do or die in this fight. All or nothing. I’m not going home without that belt. I’m taking it back to Australia.”