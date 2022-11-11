November 11, 2022
Boxing News

Edwards-Alvarado Undercard Results

Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England…

Super flyweight Marcel Braithwaite (14-3, 0 KOs) won a messy twelve round split decision over Thomas Essomba (11-8-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 116-113 Escomba, 117-111 and 116-114 for Braithwaite. The bout was a British title final eliminator, but since Braithwaite missed weight he won’t be fighting for that belt next.

Lightweight Alin Florin Ciorceri (17-3-1, 7 KOs) took a spirited eight round decision over Levi Kinsiona (9-3, 1 KO). Referee Howard Foster scored it 77-76.

Unbeaten super welterweight Ishmael Davis (10-0, 4 KOs) got a fifth round referee’s stoppage against Dustin Ammann (7-8, 5 KOs).

Super middleweight Nicolie Campbell (10-1, 2 KOs) handed Frane Radnic (11-35, 10 KOs) his 35th straight loss. The ref scored it 60-54.

    • >