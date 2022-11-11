Natasha Jonas 149 vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire 152.3

(IBF/WBC/WBO female super welterweight unification)

Kaisee Benjamin 139 vs. Dalton Smith 139.3

Frazer Clarke 271 vs. Kamil Sokołowski 243

Bradley Rea 158.3 vs. Tyler Denny 159.3

Ross McGuigan 194.3 vs. Viddal Riley 200

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester England

Promoter: BOXXER

TV: SkySports, FITE ($9.99)

* * *

Ricky Hatton 160 vs. Marco Antonio Barrera 161

*Hatton-Barrera will be an exhibition with eight two-minute rounds and no decision rendered.

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester England

Promoter: Europa Combat

TV: SkySports

* * *

Note: BOXXER and Europa Combat are sharing the venue. The Hatton-Barrera event will begin after the BOXXER main event and show has concluded.