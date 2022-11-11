Montana Love 140 vs. Steve Spark 140
Richardson Hitchins 140 vs. Yomar Alamo 138.5
Raymond Ford 126 vs. Sakaria Lukas 128
Christian Tapia 129.5 vs. Thomas Mattice 129.5
Raynell Williams 130.5 vs. Ryizeemmion Ford 131
Nikoloz Sekhniashvili 153.5 vs. David Rodriguez 155
Khalil Coe 174 vs. Bradley Olmeda 175.5
Beatriz Ferreira 130.5 vs. Taynna Cardoso 131
Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
So Spark used to fight at 154 lbs, including being TKO’ed by Tim Tszyu, but much of the commentary on a previous thread is about Love being chinny. In the weigh in photo, he looks a full two weight classes above Love. No concerns out there with the size difference for Spark over Love? Interesting…
He’s had two fights above 140 in his career. He does appear large at the weight, but 140 is his natural division. He had no business at 154 besides a payday, I guess.