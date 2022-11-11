DAZN Weights from Cleveland Montana Love 140 vs. Steve Spark 140

Richardson Hitchins 140 vs. Yomar Alamo 138.5

Raymond Ford 126 vs. Sakaria Lukas 128

Christian Tapia 129.5 vs. Thomas Mattice 129.5

Raynell Williams 130.5 vs. Ryizeemmion Ford 131

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili 153.5 vs. David Rodriguez 155

Khalil Coe 174 vs. Bradley Olmeda 175.5

Beatriz Ferreira 130.5 vs. Taynna Cardoso 131 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Promoter: Matchroom

