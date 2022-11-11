Unbeaten WBO top-ten ranked cruiserweights Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (17-0, 14 KOs) and David “The Great White” Light (19-0, 12 KOs) have commented on their December 2 ProBox TV clash on December 2 at the White Sands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Brandon Glanton: “This guy is my next victim. I have been training pretty hard for him. I take everybody seriously, but I am going to melt this guy. He is a one-two fighter and has decent hand speed – not much foot movement or power but he’s a veteran and knows his way around the ring. He will look to make it a rangy fight, but I am just the opposite. For as long as it lasts it will be a great fight for the fans. I won’t pick what round it will end – it will come down to however way I am feeling. I am going to knock him out and the tougher he is the better. I am going to hurt this guy. I will lay him out cold.”

David Light: “Training is going great – it’s hardest I have ever trained in my life and I am leaving no stone unturned. We have watched Glanton and he’s a very good strong fighter, the sort of guy people avoid but we are up for the challenge and totally believe we have got what it takes to win. We coming to beat him at his own game. We are coming to put him to sleep. After December 2nd everyone is going to know who I am as losing is not an option.”

* * *

The remainder of the card is stacked with undefeated fighters, including Darrelle Valsaint (6-0, 5 KOs), Julio Solis (8-0, 6 KOs), Jaycob Gomez (6-0-1, 5 KOs), and Jusiyah Shirley (7-0, 6 KOs).