Hall of Famer Don King has signed WBC #2 cruiserweight and silver beltholder Noel Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KOs) to a promotional contract.

“The fantastic WBC silver cruiserweight champion, Noel Mikaelyan, believes that there is no one out there he can’t beat, said King, who also promotes the current WBC cruiserweight world champion Ilunga Makabu. “Both of these two super great WBC super cruiserweight champions feel they are the world’s best. My mission has always been to give the people what they want and pit the best against the best. What a super sensational attraction that would be if these two fighters would eventually meet.

“Mikaelyan should have won the Super Six Cruiserweight tournament. The judges saw it differently and took his title opportunity from him after a great performance, only to be denied. He’s ready to show them that he belongs at the top,” added King, who was honored by the WBC at their annual convention in Acapulco as “The Best Promoter in History.”

King was unable to attend the WBC Convention as he was under doctor’s care, but he still was hard at work signing Mikaelyan and stated “my heart and my mind was with the WBC Board and I greatly appreciate the honor that has been bestowed upon me.”

Mikaelyan stated, “I’m excited to sign with the legendary Don King, a true icon and a trailblazer who has promoted some of the biggest stars in the world of boxing. I believe Don is perfectly suited to guide my career and give me the opportunities and platform to become a world champion and realize my dreams. I can’t wait to fight under the DKP banner.”