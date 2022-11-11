Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.6 vs. Denzel Bentley 159
(WBO middleweight title)
Seniesa Estrada 103.8 vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino 105
(WBA female minimumweight title)
Raymond Muratalla 135 vs. Miguel Contreras 135.2
Emiliano Vargas 133.8 vs. Julio Cesar Martinez 134
Javier Martinez 162.6 vs. Marco Delgado 162.6
Floyd Diaz 122.4 vs. Edgar Joe Cortes 122.2
Charlie Sheehy 135 vs. Markus Bowes 135.6
Karlos Balderas 135.4 vs. Esteban Sanchez 135.2
Antonio Mireles 269.6 vs. Eric Perry 279.8
Venue: Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+
Estrada’s talking about trying to be undisputed from strawweight to fly; she might want to consider starting at atomweight, weighing in at 103.8.