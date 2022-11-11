Alimkhanuly, Bentley make weight Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.6 vs. Denzel Bentley 159

(WBO middleweight title) Seniesa Estrada 103.8 vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino 105

(WBA female minimumweight title) Raymond Muratalla 135 vs. Miguel Contreras 135.2

Emiliano Vargas 133.8 vs. Julio Cesar Martinez 134

Javier Martinez 162.6 vs. Marco Delgado 162.6

Floyd Diaz 122.4 vs. Edgar Joe Cortes 122.2

Charlie Sheehy 135 vs. Markus Bowes 135.6

Karlos Balderas 135.4 vs. Esteban Sanchez 135.2

Antonio Mireles 269.6 vs. Eric Perry 279.8 Venue: Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

