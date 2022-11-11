IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over former IBF 108lb champion Felix Alvarado (38-3, 33 KOs) on Friday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Alvarado pressed the action, but Edwards was able to successfully stick and move, avoiding Alvarado’s aggressions. Alvarado worked over Edwards for stretches in the second half of the fight, but never quite found an answer for Edwards’ speed and movement. Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 115-113.

After the fight, Edwards said, “If I can sit there and mix it with him, and I showed that I could ride shots, take shots and throw my own shots back, I could do it against anyone. He was a very hard puncher, but I would not be denied. I want the big fights. Martinez, he’s running scared. Bam Rodriguez, you promised me the fight next. Come and get it!”