November 11, 2022
Boxing Results

Ball crushes Rubio in one

Unbeaten WBC #14 featherweight Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KOs) demolished Jesus Ramirez Rubio (20-2-3, 14 KOs) in the first round to retain his WBC silver title on Friday night at the famed York Hall in London. Ball dropped Rubio three times before the bout was waved off at 1:48.

In the co-feature, light heavyweight Willy Hutchinson (15-1, 11 KOs) returned with a seventh round stoppage of Luca Spadaccini (8-5-3, 4 KOs).

Also in action, heavyweight David Adeleye (10-0, 9 KOs) finished Elvis Garcia (9-4, 7 KOs) in round two. Garcia down 3x.

>