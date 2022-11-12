November 12, 2022
Boxing Results

Cabrera, Martinez victorious in Acapulco

Lightweight Misael Cabrera (13-1, 10 KOs) was victorious when Jonathan “Perita” Escobedo (10-4-1, 4 KOs) the bout was stopped by the ring physician due to swelling to Escobedo’s left eye on Friday night at the GNP Seguros Arena in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico. It was a good action fight that unfortunately had to be stopped prematurely. The bout was for the vacant WBC International title and closed the activities of the WBC 60th Annual Convention.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super middleweight Lester Martinez (14-0, 12 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Cristian Fabian Rios (23-16-3, 7 KOs). The bout ended due to a cut suffered by Rios. Rios insisted he was cut by a headbutt, but the referee ruled the cut was caused by a punch.

Edwards tops Alvarado, retains IBF flyweight title

