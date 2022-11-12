Floyd Mayweather 154.3 vs. Deji 175.25
(Exhibition)
Tommy Fury 181.4 vs. Paul Bamba 174.6
Contract weight 178.5 pounds
Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE
Promoter: Global Titans
TV: PPV
7 years away from the sport and Floyd is only 7lbs away from 147. Amazing conditioning.
And little tommy fighting at a contracted weight still can’t make it. He’s bum.
I wonder if he does these exhibitions as motivation to keep inshape