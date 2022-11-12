WBC/WBO female super welterweight champion Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) took the IBF belt of Marie-Eve Dicaire (18-2, 1 KO) by ten round unanimous decision in a world title unification fight on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 97-93.

In the latest event on the boxing legend exhibition circuit, Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, 44, and “The Baby-Faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera, 48, pulled their punches for eight two-minute rounds. No decision rendered and the boxers used 16-ounce gloves.

Unbeaten British super lightweight titlist Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision against Kaisee Benjamin (16-2-1, 6 KOs) by scores of 115-114, 117-112 and 116-113.

2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (4-0, 3 KOs) had to go the full six rounds against journeyman Kamil Sokolowski (11-27-3, 4 KOs), winning 60-54.

Other Results:

Tyler Denny W10 Brad Rea (middleweight)

Viddal Riley TKO3 Ross McGuigan (cruiserweight)