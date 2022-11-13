Super middleweight Javier Martinez (8-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Marco Antonio Delgado (7-5, 5 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Floyd “Cash Flow” Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) got a fourth round TKO against Edgar Joe Cortes (9-7-1, 1 KO). In round four, Diaz dropped Cortes with a big right hand. Cortes beat the count, but the referee waved it off. Time was 1:14.

Unbeaten lightweight Charlie Sheehy (5-0, 4 KOs) smoked Markus Bowes (2-1, 2 KOs) in 1:37 of the opening round. Sheehy dropped Bowes and got the referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage.

Lightweight Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over Esteban Sanchez (18-2, 8 KOs). Referee’s stoppage at 1:02.

Unbeaten 6’9 heavyweight Antonio Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) blew out Eric Perry (5-1-1, 5 KOs) in round one. A Mireles barrage put Perry down face first. Time was 2:26.