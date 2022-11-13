WBA #8, WBC #13, WBO #13, IBF #14 featherweight Raymond “Savage” Ford (13-0-1, 7 KOs) successfully defended his WBA Continental Americas title with a spectacular eighth round knockout against Sakaria Lukas (25-2-1 17 KOs). Ford laid out Lukas with a huge right hand at 2:20.

Super featherweight Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (20-3-1, 15 KOs) upset previously unbeaten Christian Tapia (15-1, 12 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Mattice dropped Tapia in round two, then rocked him him in round three. Tapia rallied, but was rocked by Mattice again in round seven. Scores were 97-92, 96-93, 96-93.

2020 Olympic female silver medalist Beatriz “The Beast” Ferreira won her much anticipated professional debut against previously unbeaten Tanya Cardoso (5-1, 1 KO) over four THREE-MINUTE rounds in a super featherweight clash. Ferreira looked powerful, dropping Cardoso in rounds one and three. Scores were 40-34 3x. She is being fast-tracked to a world title and a possible showdown with Amanda Serrano.

Super welterweight Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-1, 6 KOs) bludgeoned previously unbeaten David Rodriguez (6-1, 2 KOs) for three rounds, after which the bout was stopped by the ring doctor.

2008 Olympian Raynell Williams (14-1, 7 KOs) dropped Ryizeemmion Ford (8-3, 6 KOs) in round one, then cruised to a 60-53 3x win over six rounds. Williams is Montana Love’s older brother.

In a clash between unbeaten cruiserweights, Khalil Coe (4-0-1, 2 KOs) took a six round unanimous decision over Bradley Olmeda (5-1, 3 KOs). Olmeda down in round five. Scores were 60-53 3x.