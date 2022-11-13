WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) will defend his world title against Samuel Carmona (8-0, 4 KOs) on December 3 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live worldwide on DAZN. Martinez-Carmona will serve as the co-main event for the Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez trilogy clash for the WBC super flyweight title. Martinez was previously set to face long-running rival McWilliams Arroyo in a rematch, but neck and back issues have ruled Arroyo out. This opened the door for 2016 Olympian Carmona to land his first world title shot.

