WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) will defend his world title against Samuel Carmona (8-0, 4 KOs) on December 3 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live worldwide on DAZN. Martinez-Carmona will serve as the co-main event for the Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez trilogy clash for the WBC super flyweight title. Martinez was previously set to face long-running rival McWilliams Arroyo in a rematch, but neck and back issues have ruled Arroyo out. This opened the door for 2016 Olympian Carmona to land his first world title shot.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
This should be a good battle!!!!