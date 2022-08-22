The World Boxing Council has announced that its 60th annual convention will take place in Acapulco, one of the most beautiful beach attractions in the world. Arrival and welcome cocktails will be Sunday, November 6 and the official opening ceremony takes place on Monday November 7. The final day of activities and departure is Friday November 11.
I am waiting with bated breath, the coming historic WBC convention