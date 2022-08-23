By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (in Los Angeles) and “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. (in Melbourne) participated on a split feed kick-off press conference to kickoff their October 15 (October 16 in Australia) rematch at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast in prime time in the United States, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ and live on Main Event and Kayo in Australia.

While the first fight was one-sided in Haney’s favor, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum says George Kambosos warns people not to count out Kambosos.

“If he approaches the fight differently, he has a good, good chance,” Arum said to FoxSports. “If he fights the same fight that he fought last time, he has no chance. We’ll have to see which George Kambosos shows up. The one who fought and beat Teofimo Lopez or the one who fought from the outside and wasn’t aggressive against Devin Haney.”

“Why do a rematch? I go back to history? I remember that Joe Frazier dominated Muhammad Ali in their first fight. And when the rematch came, Ali clearly was the better man and won the rematch.

“More recently, Sugar Ray Leonard facing Roberto Duran in Montreal lost to Duran convincingly and five months later when they did the rematch, Leonard proved to be the superior fighter and not only won the fight, but made Durant quit. So rematches can be even more interesting than the original fight.

“I really believe both fighters are going to bring this and give a great, great fight to the public, not only all the fans in Melbourne, but the millions of people watching around the world.”