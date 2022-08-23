By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (in Los Angeles) and “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. (in Melbourne) participated on a split feed kick-off press conference to kickoff their October 15 (October 16 in Australia) rematch at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast in prime time in the United States, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ and live on Main Event and Kayo in Australia.
While the first fight was one-sided in Haney’s favor, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum says George Kambosos warns people not to count out Kambosos.
“If he approaches the fight differently, he has a good, good chance,” Arum said to FoxSports. “If he fights the same fight that he fought last time, he has no chance. We’ll have to see which George Kambosos shows up. The one who fought and beat Teofimo Lopez or the one who fought from the outside and wasn’t aggressive against Devin Haney.”
“Why do a rematch? I go back to history? I remember that Joe Frazier dominated Muhammad Ali in their first fight. And when the rematch came, Ali clearly was the better man and won the rematch.
“More recently, Sugar Ray Leonard facing Roberto Duran in Montreal lost to Duran convincingly and five months later when they did the rematch, Leonard proved to be the superior fighter and not only won the fight, but made Durant quit. So rematches can be even more interesting than the original fight.
“I really believe both fighters are going to bring this and give a great, great fight to the public, not only all the fans in Melbourne, but the millions of people watching around the world.”
Did Arum just compare Kambosos to Sugar Ray Leonard and Muhammad Ali? If there was ever sacrilege in boxing this is it.
Absolutely no need for this as first fight was void of controversy and a one-sided decision.
Too bad cause Haney should be in the mix for a big name opponent not fighting this club fighter/fringe contender again.
Glad to see Haney keep his word and I see the same outcome.
Haneys word had nothing to do with it.
Same result though.
Problem for Kambosos is, he’ll leave himself open for Haneys other punches besides the jab if he’s more aggressive like he was against Teo, and he knows this. He cant get past Haney’s jab. Not looking forward to this one, different venue, same result. The fights to make at Lightweight re Haney/Lomachencko and Davis/Garcia(if he can make the weight) and the winners facing off for all the titles.