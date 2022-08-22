Mental health of boxers will be the main topic to be discussed during the medical seminar to be held at the World Boxing Association (WBA) Centennial Convention, which will take place at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, from December 11-14. The WBA and its Medical Committee will have as its main banner a problem that is affecting many fighters today and that needs to be watched closely and treated properly.

“The mental health of our athletes will be the central theme of the Medical Seminar of our WBA Centennial Convention, to be held next December in Orlando, Florida,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

There have been several cases recently among very prominent names who have had to withdraw from fights, take extended breaks and even think about retirement due to their situation, which makes it necessary to address the issue in a more direct way.

“Given the cases of boxers who have been affected by problems associated with mental health, with greater recurrence in recent years, we must address this issue head-on from the organizations, incorporating it into the debate, and prioritizing it along with other medical issues that are inherent to boxing, which are of vital importance,” the leader continued.

Mendoza assured that the situation needs to be expressed by those who have had to deal with these problems and, obviously, specialists are needed to give their point of view. The organization will have guests at the convention to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We will work with our medical committee, together with special guests and the boxing community, to learn more about this complex issue and, if possible, build together proposals to better understand this problem, warn about its effects and propose a clinical approach,” said Mendoza.