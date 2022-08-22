By Bob Ryder

Toledo’s Albert “Prince” Bell will face Dominican Republic’s Nicolas Polanco in the 10 round main event at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo for promoter Vick Green’s Pulse Boxing on Saturday, September 3. Up for grabs will be the WBO NABO super featherweight title which is currently vacant. Bell brings his perfect (21-0, 6 KOs) record into the match as he continues his drive for a top ten ranking. Polanco (20-2-1, 11 KOs) will be competing in the United States for the first time and this will be only his second fight outside his native county. Polanco hopes to rebound from a tough majority decision loss in his last fight in which he lost to Jaime Arboleda in Panama despite knocking Arboleda down twice. Bell possesses solid boxing technique, smooth and hard to hit, and has won most of his fights in dominant fashion despite his low knockout percentage. The challenge for Polanco will be to get Bell to mix it up in hopes of landing a big shot but given Albert’s past performances he faces a tall task.

Two 8 round bouts highlight a solid undercard. At heavyweight Cleveland’s Roney Hines (11-0, 8 KOs) tangles with Detroit’s Craig Lewis (14-5-1, 8 KOs). Both are former National Golden Gloves champions. Lewis seeks to halt a four fight losing streak against his younger opponent Hines who has won his last three by stoppage. In the other 8 rounder super bantamweights Javon Campbell (9-1, 8 KOs) takes on Martin Diaz (18-13-2, 8 KOs). Diaz was last seen in Toledo against Bell this past April in losing a wide decision but did well enough for promoter Green to bring him back to face Campbell.

Toledo’s Antwan Jones looks to be up against his toughest foe in his undefeated career when he takes on Argentina’s Victor Hugo Exner in a 6 round super middleweight fight. Also scheduled for 6 rounds is Toledo’s welterweight Angelo Snow mixing it up with another Argentine in Lucas Andres Dadamo. Rounding out the program in 4 round contests are featherweights Cameran Pankey vs Printice Canada, super lightweights David Craddock vs Ishmael Dixon, and heavyweight James Evans with an opponent TBA.

More information on the card available by calling 419-318-2158.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com and are priced $50-$250.

Doors open at 6 PM with first fight at 6:30 PM

Official PPV Live Stream also available on Fite.TV