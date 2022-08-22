Official registration opened Wednesday for the Centennial Convention of the World Boxing Association (WBA), to be held December 11-14 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The completion of a century by the pioneer organization makes this event one of the most important of the year and those wishing to attend this great event can register at the link provided below.

Important topics that affect boxing today will be discussed, such as the search for a single champion, mental health for boxers, science applied to boxing, safety issues, among other aspects that will be announced in the coming weeks.

There will also be guest legends from all over the world and different important activities in one of the most promising conventions in recent years.

If you want to register and take advantage of the discount price for those who do it before November 15, go to this link: https://www.wbaboxing.com/world-boxing-association-centennial-convention