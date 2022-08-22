Super lightweight Kenneth Sims Jr. (18-2-1, 6 KOs) became the new WBA intercontinental champion by knocking out Cristian Ruben Mino (22-6-2, 17 KOs) on Sunday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Sims Jr. settled the fight in the fifth round after showing superiority throughout the bout. He knocked down Mino once in the fourth round and twice in the fifth forcing the referee to stop the action.

