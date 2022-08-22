Super lightweight Kenneth Sims Jr. (18-2-1, 6 KOs) became the new WBA intercontinental champion by knocking out Cristian Ruben Mino (22-6-2, 17 KOs) on Sunday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Sims Jr. settled the fight in the fifth round after showing superiority throughout the bout. He knocked down Mino once in the fourth round and twice in the fifth forcing the referee to stop the action.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Sims is really, really smooth and he looked good in this one with those nasty bodyshots. Apparently he got away from PBC, maybe he can be a little more active. A Montana Love rematch would be a nice thing.