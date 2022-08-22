August 22, 2022
Boxing News

Fight Week

After a crazy busy Saturday last weekend, we have only one main boxing event on the docket this Saturday. It’s a good one.

ESPN/ESPN+ presents a stacked card headlined by two former world champions as Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) battles Richard “RC” Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight clash at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The card also features a ton of heavyweight action. The ten round co-feature has undefeated Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) returning against Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs). In addition, Efe Ajagba (15-1, 12 KOs) and Trey Lippe Morrison (18-1, 17 KOs) will see action in separate bouts.

Some other streams may pop up, including a Murat Gassiev fight on Friday, so we’ll keep you posted.

Bernard Hopkins: No Punches Pulled, Part 1

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>