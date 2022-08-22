After a crazy busy Saturday last weekend, we have only one main boxing event on the docket this Saturday. It’s a good one.

ESPN/ESPN+ presents a stacked card headlined by two former world champions as Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) battles Richard “RC” Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight clash at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The card also features a ton of heavyweight action. The ten round co-feature has undefeated Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) returning against Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs). In addition, Efe Ajagba (15-1, 12 KOs) and Trey Lippe Morrison (18-1, 17 KOs) will see action in separate bouts.

Some other streams may pop up, including a Murat Gassiev fight on Friday, so we’ll keep you posted.