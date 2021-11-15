By Boxing Bob Newman

Attendees from around the globe descended on Mexico City today to attend the first live boxing convention in 2 years. The Intercontinental Presidente hotel in Mexico City’s trendy Polanco district is the host site for the WBC’s 59th annual convention.

In keeping with strict COVID protocols and safety precautions, the WBC implemented a screening process which included a rapid COVID test for all attendees before they could even register for the convention.

At 7:00 p.m. guests were invited to attend a cocktail mixer in the hotel’s enclosed garden. Several hundred delegates were on hand including former champions Lupe Pintor, Daniel Zaragoza, Donny Lalonde, Larry Holmes, Roberto Duran and Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez. IBF president Daryl Peoples and IBF championship committee chairman Carlos Ortiz were also on hand a special guests. Many more are scheduled to arrive throughout the convention.

Monday morning will see the traditional ceremonial opening of the convention with a twist – the event will be held some distance from the host hotel at the fabulous Arroyo restaurant where there are some secret surprises in store for the gifts. All aspects of the convention will also be held virtually for those that were unable to make the trip.