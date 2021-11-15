Irish middleweight Jason Quigley arrives at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, for Friday’s fight title challenge against WBO world champion Demetrius Andrade on DAZN in Manchester, NH.
Here’s the thing about this cat, he starts slow and has no pop, lost the fight against Mosely Jr but judges gave him a gift and he wont last12 rounds.
Boo Boo in 2! If not expect a 12 round bore fest.
ZZzzZZZzzZZZzzzZZzz wake me up when its over.
any “brave” person posing for a fight in a mask is a effing soft fool.