By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #7 light-middleweight Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) may be powerfully built, but WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) says he will be the stronger fighter on Wednesday when they will collide at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia, televised on Foxtel Main Event pay-per-view.

“I couldn’t care less about my body,” Tszyu told the Sydney Morning Herald.” As long as I’m feeling fit and strong, that’s the main thing. It’s not a body-building contest – it’s a fight. I saw a few photos. I saw he was ripped. I’m quite happy for him that he’s got himself into real good shape and he’s confident. There’s no better feeling than facing a confident fighter and then take the soul out of them.

Tszyu added, “I’m telling you, I’m stronger than him. “Muscles don’t do anything. I’m ten times stronger than him and he’ll feel it when I push him back and his legs start to buckle.”