November 15, 2021
Boxing News

Crawford-Porter Fight Week

The big fights just keep on coming. This week we have the long-awaited clash between WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and “Showtime” Shawn Porter at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Crawford is currently about a 7:1 favorite. PPV price is $69.99 and you have to subscribe to ESPN+ to get it.

Tszyu: I'm ten times stronger than Inoue

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >