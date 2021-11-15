The big fights just keep on coming. This week we have the long-awaited clash between WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and “Showtime” Shawn Porter at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Crawford is currently about a 7:1 favorite. PPV price is $69.99 and you have to subscribe to ESPN+ to get it.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
This is the first time Crawford has stepped up since beating Horn.
Porter in 12!
Wow Terrence finally having a step up fight 20 years into his career. What a disgraceful MF he is.