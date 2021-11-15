Top Rank and Teiken Promotions, two of the world’s foremost boxing promotion companies, today announced a partnership with Amazon Prime Video Japan to livestream multiple events in 2021 and 2022. The world-class fight action — under the Prime Video Presents Live Boxing umbrella exclusively in Japan — debuts December 29 with the middleweight unification fight between Japan’s WBA super champion Ryōta Murata and Kazakhstan’s IBF world champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. Murata vs. Golovkin will air live on DAZN in the U.S. The deal is probably good news for U.S. -based boxing fans also, with potentially more early morning streams of big fights coming from Japan.