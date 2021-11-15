Sad to report Jeff Wald, executive producer of the popular boxing reality television series The Contender, passed away last Friday in Los Angeles. He was 77. Wald’s death was first reported by Variety. In addition to The Contender, Wald was the manager of celebrities like Sylvester Stallone and many others. He also worked with George Foreman and Mike Tyson. The Contender ran for five seasons between 2005 and 2018 on four different networks.