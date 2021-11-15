By David Finger

About the same time a walk-on freshman from Plainville, Kansas became the most unlikely hero in college football, a similar underdog story was playing out at the Corral Arena in Hobbs, New Mexico.

27-year old Herman Rendon of Midland, Texas, came back to Hobbs for the second time in his career to score a stunning upset over undefeated fighter. This time it was the talented local prospect Yhorhighness Rezzaq of Hobbs. Rezzaq, a talented boxer-puncher, was propelled into the main even when the original headliner Mario Gonzalez was forced to step aside due to an injury. It should have been a coming out party for the talented Hobbs, native. But for the second time in as many fights, Rendon came to Hobbs and upended the apple cart.

Rendon, 169.6, implemented the same strategy he used against James Land back in August: move forward and thrown everything but the kitchen sink at his opponent. For Rezzaq, 164.2, he responded by making a rookie mistake that would cost him the fight: covering up and blocking those shots without firing back with punches of his own. Rezzaq would end up spending most of the first two rounds covering up, and although Rendon wasn’t particularly accurate, there was little question he was the more active fighter. A picture perfect counter from Rezzaq spun Rendon around at the close of round two, but it would prove to be the lone highlight for Rezzaq, who continued to get outworked in round three and four. Although Rezzaq wisely avoided covering up on the ropes in the final round, it nonetheless proved too little, too late as Rendon was able to coast to a comfortable decision after four rounds. Two judges (Mark Sanchez and Anthony Romero scored the fight 40-36 while Ester Lopez scored the fight 39-37). With the win the gritty underdog Rendon now finds himself with a new tag: undefeated prospect. Rendon sees his record improves to 2-0, 0 KOs while Rezzaq drops to 2-1, 1 KO.

As for the newly minted super middleweight prospect from Midland, Texas? Well, he isn’t looking to let off the gas just yet. After the decision was announced Rendon called out one of Lea County’s favorite sons in Mario Gonzalez, the talented undefeated prospect who was originally supposed to fight in the main event. Rendon, who already has the mindset of an “old school” fighter, and most fans ringside were 100% in support of a Rendon-Gonzalez fight in the near future.

In another eagerly anticipated fight featuring a Hobbs native, gritty Michael Andrews 160.6 gave a boxing lesion to undefeated Ira Herrera, 172. Herrera showed promise in his professional debut back in August, stopping Isaac Sifuentez in the opening round. But against Andrews he came in considerably overweight and the edge in conditioning for Andrews was apparent from the opening bell. Andrews boxed well as he coasted to a 39-37 decision on the scorecards. With the win Andrews now has back-to-back wins at the Corral Arena against undefeated fighters and sees his record improve to 3-3, 1 KO. Herrera falls to 1-1, 1 KO.

In the co-main event undefeated Abraham Perez, 112.2, an Olympic alternate and one of the most talented amateur boxers to come out of New Mexico in years, made quick work of the woefully outclassed Kenneth Jamerson, 100.8, of Muskegon, Michigan. Jamerson was dropped twice in the opening round before the referee elected to wave off the mismatch. With the win Perez improves to 2-0, 2 KOs while Jamerson drops to 0-3 with all three losses coming by way of knockout.

In A featured undercard fight, Augustin Perez or Roswell, New Mexico ended a three year layoff with a dominant stoppage over Josh Reyes of Lubbock, Texas. Perez dropped Reyes in the second, and after referee Robert Velez docked a point from Reyes for holding Reyes elected not to come out for the third round. With the win Perez improves to 3-0, 2 KOs.

Cruiserweight Ysidro Portillo, 193.2, of Midland got into the win column with a second round stoppage over debuting Justin Thorton, 194.2. With the win Portillo improves to 1-2, 1 KO. Johnny Soto, 148.4, of Mission, Texas won a shutout decision over the durable Anthony Hill, 155.6. Despite Hill’s terrible record (which now stands at 1-30, 0 KOs) he is a notoriously durable fighter who has only been stopped four times, and against Soto he again dug into his veteran bag of tricks to go the distance. Soto improves to 2-1, 1 KO with the win. Another durable journeyman in Manuel Rubalcava, 135.2, was able to go the distance against John J.J. Medina, 135. Medina pitched a shutout, winning 40-36 on all three scorecards. With the win Medina improves to 2-0. Rubalcava drops to 4-36-1 0 KOs. Also on the card two notable journeymen clashed in a surprisingly entertaining fight as Roswell’s John “Smiley” Herrera, 138, won a four round majority decision over Alex Hipolito, 138.6, Lubbock, Texas. Herrera had not fought since 2017 and Hipolito had not fought since 2015. But they both shook off the cobwebs early in the all action fight. Herrera, who scored a knockdown over Hipolito in the opening round, won by scores of 40-36 (Mark Sanchez) and 39-36 (Anthony Romero). Judge Ester Lopez scored the fight even at 38-38. With the win Herrera improves to 5-18-2 2 KOs while Hipolito drops to 3-5-1, 2 KOs.

For promoter Isidro Castillo, Saturday night proved to be another knockout, and although there is no set date for the next card yet, Castillo has promised to return to Hobbs soon (tentatively January) with another boxing show.