Jaime Munguia: “I didn’t think that Rosado would last that long in the ring. He was very resilient, but I think I showed in the ninth round and on that I was dominating the fight. I am happy we were able to take the victory today. Now, I want to go back to the gym, work on a few things and fight for a world title eliminator or a world championship at 160.”

Gabriel Rosado: “I think I did all I could to win, the scorecards are bullshit. I won the fight.”