Jaime Munguia: “I didn’t think that Rosado would last that long in the ring. He was very resilient, but I think I showed in the ninth round and on that I was dominating the fight. I am happy we were able to take the victory today. Now, I want to go back to the gym, work on a few things and fight for a world title eliminator or a world championship at 160.”
Gabriel Rosado: “I think I did all I could to win, the scorecards are bullshit. I won the fight.”
Rosado has been in many rough matches, he is as tough as they come and doesn’t back down. A true warrior, but getting constant punishment to the head ain’t good for his health! At 35, fighting young cats ain’t helping! I hope he considers retirement in a near future before he ends up like Ali! At thispoint he is just being used as a stepping stone to taje punishment from young hungry prospects!
Whom wouldn’t want to see a rematch?
mungia dominated, his awkward style, relentless offense too much.
I like Rosado and saw him put in “some” really good work.
However, I also saw Munguia put in solid, consistent, crisp multi punch combinations all night long.
Rosado has been a solid gatekeeper for a while now and will remain it probably for a couple more years.
I rooted for Gabe because we are both from Philly. His one-shot moments were few and far in between compared to the combo’s that Mungia was landing all night at will. I realize that it is difficult for a fighter like Gabe to admit defeat, so I’ll do it for him.
Gabe fought a good fight but only won 3 rounds. Thing about Gabe he is a poor sport.
If Gabe thinks he won he is delusional.
I think Gabe’s a good guy and a realist. He may not come out and say it publicly, I’d be surprised if he did, but he’ll go home and watch the fight and know to himself that he didn’t win this one. Still the favorite for ko of the year and still pretty much hasn’t lost anything from this fight.