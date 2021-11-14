Unbeaten WBC and WBO #1, WBA #4, IBF #9 middleweight Jaime Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) won an exciting twelve round unanimous decision over WBA #4, WBC #9, WBO #11 rated super middleweight “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Rosado landed a lot of clean shots, but Munguia’s power combination punching and non-stop work rate won him most the rounds. Scores were 118-110, 119-109, 117-111.
Outstanding, action-packed fight as expected. Rooted for Rosado because I am from Philly. Jaime Mungia was landing combinations all night long like it was going out of style. Both fighters were warriors that exhibited solid chins. Another good night for boxing.
I think Rosado got punched stupid if he thought the fight was close or did enough to win. Lol
Great exciting fight, but Rosado was waiting for the one punch despite not being a knockout artist. Plus, he did not punch enough and eventually Rosado used his face as a defense.
Mungia is definitely improving with every fight. Can take one hell of a punch! Would love to see him get in with an elite top level fighter. But damn, Rosado is tough. Wow!!!
Now THIS was one of the best fights I’ve seen this year. Both fighters gave and took for a lot of the fight but Jaime was just doing more. LOVED it. Been calling for Mungia GGG for about 2 years now. At first I was picking GGG in a close all out war. As the years go by I’m leaning more toward Mungia.
Mungia was getting hit with that right hand by Rosado way too much…
And??
When is Munguia gonna step it up and fight Charlo or Boo Boo?. This Cat looks good against Taxi drivers nothing more nothing less.
Charlo in 2!
Boo Boo in 12!
Gabe thought he won the fight is enough for retirement after taking a beating tonight… great fight though
Man Gabe has a big head. Probably what’s help him take so much on punishment over the years.