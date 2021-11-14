Unbeaten WBC #1 super middleweight David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over game late sub Kyrone Davis (16-3-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Benevidez stalked Davis the first three rounds. Davis then stood his ground in an exciting two-way round four. Davis continued to fight valiantly while taking a lot of punishment. The towel finally came in in round seven. Time was :48.
Two-time former WBC champion Benavidez is considered the main threat to undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez in the super middleweight division.
* * *
In his first bout in over three years, former WBA interim 140lb champion Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-1-1, 18 KOs), now competing at middleweight, battled to a ten round majority draw against Emanuel Torres 17-3-1, 5 KOs). Both had their moments. Scores were 96-94 Benavidez, 95-95, 95-95.
Everyone in the world knows Torres won. They need to start dishing out corporal punishment to these cheating scum judges. Ridiculous.
Benavidez jr fought awful tonight. Hitting after the bell AND his style of random spurts of punching.Cannot believe Rubin taylor actually had benavidez up. Bad scoring again.
Ripped Torrez off. Benavidez obviously should have lost that fight.
ANOTHER disgusting decision, the fans knew who son as did most of us who watched this fight.
Benavidez looked slow, tired and unmotivated while Torres showed movement and excellent counterpunching.
Feliz Navidad, Jose Benavidez, Jr. (JBJ)!! After 3 years away from the ring, JBJ and his camp made a big mistake: they underestimated an Argentinian fighter.
From what I have SEEN through my years, Argentinian fighters provide quality professional fights (no chumps allowed). JBJ’s camp should have known better, regardless of Torres’ limited punching power.
JBJ was also fighting at a higher weight, so they should have allowed 1-2 easier fights for JBJ to physically settle at 160. JBJ better thank his lucky stars for a draw in his hometown. Maybe JBJ can eventually work his way to 154.
I want to see JBJ return to steady training for a rematch outside of Arizona and for restoring the confidence of his Arizona fans.
Davis is one tough SOB. He will do very good at 160 or 154lbs. D. Benavidez was spectacular. I think he would destroy Charlo. GGG would be a great fight! Canelo would be a very interesting fight. I think he is the only fighter that would go toe to toe and give canelo problems.
Hats off to Davis for trying his best at 168, and hats off to the Arizona fans for objectively appreciating Davis’ efforts while cheering for D. Benavidez (DB). Kudos to Breadman for saving Davis to fight another day.
It is time for Canelo and DB to discuss terms for a TEXAS BRAWL FOR IT ALL (September/2022). However, I still favor Canelo to defeat DB, but I need to SEE IT to BELIEVE IT.
DB also better get his sh*t together to make 168.
Don’t know why you got a thumbs down, but based off David’s last 2 or 3 fights Canelo stops him by rd 10
The limit for SMW is 168, David Benavidez was heavy yet again. Haters calling for Canelo to move up to LHW, I don’t recall Cinnamon ever coming in heavy. I would rather see Boo Boo or Charlo in May than >168 Benavidez.
Junior looked shot, maybe it was the long layoff. If you can’t keep David Benavidez off of you, you will get punished. If Davis had some pop, he could have made it interesting.
David Benavidez stops canelo, David Benavidez too strong for canelo, David Benavidez by TKO over canelo
Hahahhahahahahhahahhahahahahahahahahahahhahahaha. Benavidez gets smoked by cinnamon top. Easy work.
Canelo would have destroyed Davis under 4 rounds. benavidas may not be able to keep canelo off him.
Benavidez will be destroyed by Canelo and his brother needs to find another sport-The Argentinian was mugged tonight-shameful judging!-These judges should be banned!-They bring dishonour to the sport