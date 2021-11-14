Unbeaten WBC #1 super middleweight David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over game late sub Kyrone Davis (16-3-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Benevidez stalked Davis the first three rounds. Davis then stood his ground in an exciting two-way round four. Davis continued to fight valiantly while taking a lot of punishment. The towel finally came in in round seven. Time was :48.

Two-time former WBC champion Benavidez is considered the main threat to undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez in the super middleweight division.

* * *

In his first bout in over three years, former WBA interim 140lb champion Jose Benavidez Jr. (27-1-1, 18 KOs), now competing at middleweight, battled to a ten round majority draw against Emanuel Torres 17-3-1, 5 KOs). Both had their moments. Scores were 96-94 Benavidez, 95-95, 95-95.