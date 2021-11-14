IBF #13 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) battered Jeovanis Barraza (22-2, 15 KOs) until the bout was halted by the referee in round nine. Time was :33. The bout was the co-feature of Munguia-Rosado on Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Unbeaten middleweight D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0, 11 KOs) struggled with awkward journeyman Paul Valenzuela Jr (26-9, 17 KOs), but got the win by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92 3x.
Unbeaten WBA #11, WBO #12 lightweight William Zepeda (24-0, 22 KOs) punished John Moralde (24-5, 13 KOs) for four rounds and finally got a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:59. Zepeda retained his WBA Continental America’s title.
In a women’s flyweight bout, Arely Mucino (30-3-2, 10 KOs) survived a ninth round knockdown to take an unpopular ten round split decision over Jacky Calvo (14-7-2, 1 KO). Scores were 96-93, 96-93 Mucino, 96-93 Calvo.
I think Zepeda is the goods. Mucino – Calvo was a great fight. I had Calvo winning by the knockdown point but it could have gone either way imo.
Having a hard time, now and historically, with fighters padding their record with fighters from disadvantaged situations.
Stop fighting fighters from underdeveloped countries with “good” records just to pad your records. Sad, embarrassing and contrary to decency