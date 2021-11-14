IBF #13 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) battered Jeovanis Barraza (22-2, 15 KOs) until the bout was halted by the referee in round nine. Time was :33. The bout was the co-feature of Munguia-Rosado on Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Unbeaten middleweight D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0, 11 KOs) struggled with awkward journeyman Paul Valenzuela Jr (26-9, 17 KOs), but got the win by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92 3x.

Unbeaten WBA #11, WBO #12 lightweight William Zepeda (24-0, 22 KOs) punished John Moralde (24-5, 13 KOs) for four rounds and finally got a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:59. Zepeda retained his WBA Continental America’s title.

In a women’s flyweight bout, Arely Mucino (30-3-2, 10 KOs) survived a ninth round knockdown to take an unpopular ten round split decision over Jacky Calvo (14-7-2, 1 KO). Scores were 96-93, 96-93 Mucino, 96-93 Calvo.