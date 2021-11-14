New England welterweight champion Mike “Bad Boy” Ohan, Jr. destroyed Israel “Filipino Tigre” Rojas in two rounds to headline Saturday night’s “Championship Road,” event presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at The RIM Sports Complex in Hampton, New Hampshire.

“I thought this was a good ending to a great year,” Granite Chin Promotions president Chris Traietti said. “I’m learning more as a promoter. There’s a reason I’m signing good, young talent and drawing crowds. We’re getting bigger; our roster is better, my connections wider, and Granite Chin will become even more relevant next year. A lot of promoters who were on my windshield are now in my rearview mirror.”

Ohan (13-1, 7 KOs), fighting out of Holbrook (MA), fought in his first scheduled 10-round bout, albeit it a non-title fight, which lasted only two rounds for his fifth straight victory.

The first was a feeling-out round as both fighters measured each other. Ohan pressured his Mexican opponent in the second, buzzing him with a solid one-two combination, and a left hook decked him. Rather than go in for the knockout, Ohan showed poise and boxed, landing a left hook to the head that closed the show.

Battle-tested Rojas was a familiar opponent for New England boxing fans, because the tough Mexican had previously fought Ryan Kielczweski, Anthony Marsella, Jr., Mykuan Williams, and Irvin Gonzalez.

Ohan successfully moved down one weight class, keeping his power. “I feel great at this weight,” Ohan (DON’T FORGET BAD MAN INC MERCH) commented. “It’s the best for me, I’m staying right here at 140. I’m going to step up the competition and be the top fighter at my weight in New England. Next year, I want Marqus Bates or Khiry Todd. I want to stamp my name in New England at 140. I also want to thank my promoter, Chris Traietti, for signing me and putting me in this fight.”

In the Fight of the Night, promising Holyoke (MA) welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (7-0, 5 KOs) overcame a slow start against John Ferrera (0-2) to win a 6-round unanimous decision in the co-featured event. Fighting on the outside, Ferrera used his height and length advantages, but Whitley got inside in the second half of the fight, and he landed the more damaging punches.

In the upset of the night, Providence’s pro-debuting Alfred Raymond (1-0) took a 4-round split decision from previously unbeaten middleweight Julian “Black Dragon” Baptiste (3-2, 2 KOs). The slick-footed Raymond moved in and out, frustrating Baptiste, who was unable to catch his elusive opponent.

Providence middleweight Robert “Golden Boy” Nolette (1-1, 1 KOs) overcame an early rush in the opening round to register his first win as a professional. Nolette withstood pro-debuting Devin Wright, settled down, and cracked pro-debuting Devin Wright with a left from which he couldn’t beat the 10-count.

Super middleweight Steve Sumpter improved to 3-0, stopping dangerous Juan Celin Zapata (6-20-2, 4 KOs) with one perfectly placed left to the stomach. Zapata couldn’t continue and the referee ended the fight.

Two vicious left hooks to the body from Springfield (MA) Jamer Jones (2-0, 2 KOs) dropped Caleb Denham (0-3) in round one. After the second knockdown, the fight was waved off when the referee didn’t like the way Denham responded.

Fan favorite “El Gallo” Kevin Rodriguez, fighting out of nearby Lawrence (MA), won in unusual style against lightweight Dominick Joyner (0-5). Rodriguez attacked from the opening bell in his normal fashion, firing crisp combinations, but when he hit Joyner in the right shoulder, he went down to the canvas in pain, unable to continue due to injury.

Undefeated light heavyweight prospect Laurent Humes (3-0, 3 KOs), of Springfield (MA), walked to the center of the ring caught pro-debuting Thailisson Nunes with two powerful left hooks, trapped his opponent in a neutral corner, and fired away until Nunes took a knee 45-seconds into the match. The referee felt Nunes was unable to continue after Humes’ assault, resulting in a first-round technical knockout.

Intra-Massachusetts rivals Carlos Castillo (4-0, 3 KOs), of Holyoke, and Swansea’s Anthony Andreozzi (0-2) had an entertaining fight, in which class prevailed as Castillo took a4-round unanimous decision. There were no knockdowns, although promising prospect Castillo staggered Andreozzi, who overcame a cut over his left eye, with a straight right in the third.

Providence welterweight Damon Towns (4-0, 3 KOs) remained undefeated with a first-round stoppage of Calvin Glover (0-3). Towns boxed effectively, cut off the ring, and closed the show with a straight right to Glover’s midsection.

Heavyweight Quinton Sumpter (2-0, 2 KOs), a 2020 New England Golden Gloves champion from Pittsfield (MA), needed only 23-seconds to defeat Wallace Nass Silva (0-3) by technical knockout when the fight was halted by the referee.

Guyana heavyweight Nkosi Soloman (4-1, 3 KOs), fighting out of Brooklyn, dropped pro-debuting Wewerson Silveira Silva seconds into their fight. Silva responded by throwing wild bombs that never threatened Soloman, who trapped his opponent on the ropes with an array of unanswered punches until the referee stopped the fight midway through round one.