In a huge upset, 35-year-old former IBF 122lb beltholder Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) brutally knocked out IBF featherweight champion and hometown favorite Kid Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) in the sixth round on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Galahad won the first four rounds handily but got dropped by a big right hand at the end of round five. Martinez then laid him out with another crushing right hand 6 seconds into round six to end it. Galahad, a 7:1 betting favorite making his first defense, struggled to make the weight yesterday.

After the fight, Martinez said “this may be a surprise for everyone else, but not for me.”