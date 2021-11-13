In a huge upset, 35-year-old former IBF 122lb beltholder Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) brutally knocked out IBF featherweight champion and hometown favorite Kid Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) in the sixth round on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Galahad won the first four rounds handily but got dropped by a big right hand at the end of round five. Martinez then laid him out with another crushing right hand 6 seconds into round six to end it. Galahad, a 7:1 betting favorite making his first defense, struggled to make the weight yesterday.
After the fight, Martinez said “this may be a surprise for everyone else, but not for me.”
I am so damn happy for Martinez. He’s always the first guy they call when someone at featherweight wants to make a voluntary defense and he got one! What a career he’s had!
This is what makes boxing great. Galahad schooling Martinez and then…BOOM!
This is why boxing is the most exciting sport EVER!
At least Spain has got a world champion again !!! Well deserved for somebody very humble that works so hard 365 days/year like his said afterwards, fantastic speech to the media afterwards telling he will never be greater than his idol Javier Castillejo. Sandor Martin who recently upset Mikey García was commenting for DAZN Spain and said he was so shocked and happy for this fight that maybe is going to train tonight !! Hahaha !! Maybe me too !!
Poor old Bazahad
A huge victory for Martinez! Congrats. It looks like Lara is the #1 contender for the IBF and Eventually Martinez will need to defend his belt against Lara. I see Lara taking him out. As for Kid not too many options
Big congrats to Martinez, the type of person and fighter who not only is a great ambassador for the Sweet Science, but a humble guy who gives an honest effort.
Wow. Didnt know kiko still had it in him, well done. 2 pommy champs got KTFO