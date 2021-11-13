European cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (14-1, 10 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Dylan Bregeon (11-2-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 120-109, 119-109, 119-109.

Unbeaten super featherweight Donte Dixon (6-0, 3 KO) scored an eight round decision against Jordan McCorry (19-8-1, 4 KOs). Score was 77-73. In a nightmare round six for McCorry, he was dropped, then deducted a point for holding.

In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, Dom Hunt (8-0, 1 KO) outpointed James Flint (9-1-1, 2 KOs) over ten rounds for the British central area title. Score was 98-93.