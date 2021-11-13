In case you haven’t seen it, you can catch the replay of last weekend’s Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant PPV bout on tonight’s Showtime boxing telecast. On the same card, you can check out the boxer who most consider to be Canelo’s most dangerous threat in the super middleweight division, unbeaten two-time WBC champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez (24-0, 24 KOs), who squares off against Kyrone Davis in the main event.