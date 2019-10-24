Ratings, Mandatories, Lomachenko Franchise champ, Haney now full WBC champ

By Boxing Bob Newman

Day 3 of the 57th WBC convention got off to a very wet beginning. A tremendous thunderstorm struck early in the morning on the peninsular city, with continuous rain forecast for the entire day. Meetings however, got started at 10:00 a.m.



The WBC board of directors bid farewell to Shawn Porter and his dad as they stopped by the meeting on their way to the airport. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Porter, “You lost your title a month ago, but it’s on loan. You’ll be a champion again!”

Sulaiman asked Jill Diamond to give her report to delegates on the WBC Cares visit to the pediatric ward of General Hospital de Cancun. A slide show was screened of the champions on hand with the pint-sized patients. Diamond was given the MVP award for her work with the Cares group.

Rex Walker of the WBC Youth organization reported on the development of the program. Walker also presented the Fight of the Year award to Luis Alberto Hernandez Ramos for his tremendous victory over Diego Santiago Sanchez in April of this year.

Joel Campuzano was awarded the Commissioner of the Year plaque for his work with the Illinois commission. Ironically, it was in Chicago where boxer Patrick Day fought and died recently. Sulaiman assured Campuzano that there was no wrong doing on the part of the commission, nor referee Celestino Ruiz.

The ratings meeting was next up, starting with Heavyweights and moving all the way down to Minimumweight. The microphone was passed for all promoters and fighter representatives to introduce themselves.

Michael Hunter in at #14 & Daniel DuBois in at #15 in at heavyweight. There was some dickering over the drug testing controversy surrounding the Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas fight a couple months ago. Whyte remains at #1 while Rivas went down to #9. NABF president Duane Ford recommended Rivas be moved to #4. A compromise was made and Rivas goes to #5, with Oleksandr Usyk moving to #4.

Long maligned contender Fres Oquendo lobbied for consideration of a ranking, an opportunity, anything for a chance at the title he feels he’s been long denied due to politics, failed drugs tests of opponents, lawsuits, etc. Incidentally, Oquendo then received the WBC’s Human Equality award for the work he did in Puerto Rico after the devastating hurricane damage, as well as the effort he has made in caring for legend Wilfred Benitez in Chicago.

Between Cruiserweights and Light Heavyweights, a special award for the Boxing Couple of the Year award was given to Juan Carlos Tapia & his wife Carmen.

As the weight classes were discussed, several key players in the world of boxing promotions lobbied hard for their charges. Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions, 360 Promotions & GGG Promotions, Top Rank, Roc Nation, Warriors Boxing and other international outfits were on hand. There were the normal movements based on activity, fighters signing to fight for a rival world title, jumping to a new weight class, etc.

Mike George was recognized for his work with the WBC Silver championship committee with the Committee Member of the Year award.

The African Boxing Union was recognized as Confederation of the Year, accepting were Houcine Houichi and Peter Ngatane.

After a lunch break, the afternoon session commenced with the mandatory defenses in each division.

****

Firstly, Mauricio Sulaiman asked Vasiliy Lomachenko, his manager Egis Klimas and Top Rank’s Carl Moretti to come to the stage. Sulaiman explained the WBC’s decision to name Lomachenko the Lightweight Franchise champion. He will still be representing the WBC in all fights.

Strawweight: Wanheng Menayothin will defend against Simpiwe Konkco in a mandatory. The winner will have one year to make mandatory defense.

Light Flyweight: Ken Shiro will defend against Felix Alvarado in a WBC/IBF unification.

Flyweight: Charlie Edwards vacated the title, which will now see #1 Julio Martinez vs Cristofer Rosales face off to fill the void.

Super Flyweight: Champion Juan Francisco Estrada will fight WBA counterpart Kal Yafai in a unification. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will be the mandatory challenger.

Bantamweight: Nordine Oubaali will defend against WBC interim champ Takuma Inoue on November 7. Luis Nery is the mandatory and will meet the winner. However, with Nery stepping in for the injured Rau’shee Warren, to face Emmanuel Rodriguez on November 23, his mandatory challenger status is on the line.

Super Bantamweight: Rey Vargas made his mandatory defense against Tomoki Kameda last July 13. He is in voluntary mode.

Featherweight: Gary Russell, Jr. has been very slow in his defenses and the WBC is working on the many issues surrounding him and his reign.

Super Featherweight: Miguel Berchelt will make a voluntary defense against Jason Sosa on November 2nd. The winner of #1 Oscar Valdez vs. #7 Andres Gutierrez will be the new mandatory.

Lightweight: With Lomachenko designated as “Franchise” champion, newly crowned interim champion Devin Haney was proposed to be elevated to full WBC champion. Rex Walker made the motion for what has actually been a WBC rule. Devin Haney is now officially the full WBC lightweight champion. A bout between Javier Fortuna and Jesus Marcelo Andres Cuellar will determine the new mandatory challenger.

Super Lightweight: With Jose Carlos Ramirez as unified WBC/WBO champion, the ruling between the two sanctioning bodies agreed that the WBC mandatory will take place first, the WBO second. Should WBC Diamond champion/WBA champion Regis Prograis emerge victorious in the WBSS final

against IBF champion Josh Taylor, he maintains his right to challenge Ramirez.

Welterweight: Unified champion Errol Spence, Jr. (WBC/IBF) will make his WBC mandatory against Danny Garcia. The IBF mandatory will follow.

Super Welterweight: Tony Harrison will rematch with Jermell Charlo, from whom he won the title.

Middleweight: Jermall Charlo will defend against Dennis Hogan on December 7th. Liam Williams vs. Roberto Garcia will be for the mandatory and Silver title.

Super Middleweight: David Benavidez is ordered to make his mandatory defense mandatory challenger Avni Yildirm. Promoter Ahmet Ohner says all is signed, just waiting for a likely January date. Diamond champion Callum Smith is looking to get in the ring with Benavidez ASAP. Smith will make a defense of his WBA “Super” title against interim WBA champion John Ryder on November 23rd.

Light Heavyweight: Newly crowned Artur Beterbiev has agreed to make his IBF mandatory Fanlong Meng next year. IBF #1 Meng is also rated at #15 by the WBC. Involved parties Carl Moretti and Dino Duva have requested that the defense against Meng also be sanctioned by the WBC.

Cruiserweight: Ilunga Makabu is the silver champion. A motion was passed to have Makabu face the highest rated challenger for the vacant title. The winner will likely face the Diamond champion Mairis Briedis, who is awaiting a date for his WBSS final against Yunier Dorticos.

Heavyweight: #1 Dillian Whyte is in a situation where his UK anti-doping matter, stemming from the Oscar Rivas fight this past Summer, is still under investigation. Until this matter is resolved, his mandatory status is pending. Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz on November 23rd is a voluntary defense. The anticipated Wilder-Fury match in February 2020, is being proposed as the mandatory when it occurs. If Whyte’s Anti-doping issues resolve, then his status as mandatory challenger will be reinstated.

****

The WBC gave a belt and check for $10,000 to Marcos Arienti, an Argentine boxing commission member, who will forward both onto the family of recently passed boxer Hugo Santillan.

Ray Mancera reported on legislation to reduce fees and taxes in order to support smaller promoters in the United States.

Haitian Jacques DeChamps was presented with an award recognizing his efforts as a promoter in the Caribbean region.