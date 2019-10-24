By Héctor Villarreal

The KO to Cancer pro boxing event scheduled for Thursday night at Atlapa Convention Center in Panama has been officially postponed one hour before the start of the weigh-in ceremony.



A video of the 34 year-old former WBA Super Champion on bantamweight, Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (37-6-1, 12 KOs) was sent by WhatsApp to journalists and sponsors in which the fighter, lying on a hospital gurney, expressed his excuses to everyone for his inability to fight on Thursday due to severe stomach illness.

“It’s something I ate last night that caused me vomiting and diarrhea. I feel really sorry and sincerely hope that we can reschedule the event for 2 or 3 weeks,” said Moreno on the video, referring to his 10-round fight against Mexican featherweight Marcos Cardenas (20-7,16 KOs) which headed the card Promoted by his wife’s Laguna Premium in association with Master Promotions.

Instead of a weigh-in at 4pm in Presidente Remón race track, Master Promotions’ Sergio Gonzalez publicly explained the confusing situation.



“The Panamanian Boxing Commission rules don’t allow us to modify the main fight less than 72 hours in advance, so we have informed the Commissioners that we promise to reschedule the entire card for November 14 or 21”. Explained Gonzalez to fighters, trainers, journalists and fans.

“This is not the first time it happens to me or to other promoters in Panama. It’s not even Moreno’s fault, he ate chicken for dinner, felt very sick last night and has been hospitalized today at Paitilla Medical Center with symptoms caused by a bacteria’, added González.