Broadway Boxing Weights Mykquan Williams 139.2 vs. Tre’Sean Wiggins 139.4

George Arias 241.2 vs. Gabriel Hernandez 225.4

Jose Roman 150.2 vs. Fabian Lyimo 151.6

Juan Carlos Carrillo 179.8 vs. Afunwa King 175.6

Tiara Brown 129.6 vs. Vanessa Bradford 128.2

Jose Gonzalez 123.4 vs. Ramon Contreras 121.6

Pablo Valdez 147.6 vs. Jimmy Rosario 145.2

Jude Franklin 128 vs. Jayron Santiago 129.2

Khalid Twaiti 121.4 vs. Jose Alfredo Flores Chanez 118.2

Ariel Lopez 120 vs. Victor Trejo Garcia 119

Melissa St. Vil 133.6 vs. Dahiana Santana 136.8 Venue: St. Francis College, Brooklyn, NY

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

