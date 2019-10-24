Boxeo Telemundo closes out its 30th anniversary fall series this Friday with another Puerto Rico vs Mexico classic rivalry. The 10 round main event has John Karl Sosa (14-3, 7 KOs)of Puerto Rico facing Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (22-3-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico, for the World Boxing Council Latino Welter Title. The site will be the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. with All Star Boxing (Felix Tuto Zabala Jr.) and Producciones Deportivas (Ricardo Maldonado) will promote the event.



Sosa will fight in Mexico for the first time and against a popular local favorite. Regardless of where the fight is he knows its one on one in the ring. It’s a tough task but one he feels he can overcome in route to victory.

What are your thoughts on the opportunity to debut on Telemundo and fight for a major regional title?

I am very appreciative and motivated. This is a chance for me to get into the world rankings, show the many viewers my talent, and that I belong on this level.

How would you describe your preferred style of fighting?

I am definitely a boxer first but I am a complete fighter.

Should the fans expect to see you mix it up as well?

For sure. I fully expect there will be moments in the fight where there will be some good exchanges and I will hold my own.

Is it necessary to change your style up since your the visiting fighter?

I don’t believe so. It will only be he and I in the ring so I won’t get caught up in the fans supporting him. I just need to fight my fight and win decisively.

Your fight will be another of the historic Puerto Rico vs Mexico rivalry. Does it make the fight that more significant to you?

It definitely adds to what is the most important fight to date in my career. The fans really like these matchups as they have led to many exciting fights. Our clash of styles could lead to another instant classic.

* * *

The co-main event of the night will feature a pair a Mexico City lightweights in Jorge Anhuar Batalla (6-2) will square off against crosstown rival Pedro Ivan Bernal (5-1) over 8 rounds.

In a flyweight battle, Omar Periban (4-3) faces Daniel “El Tanquecito” Garcia Lopez over 6 rounds.

John Karl Sosa vs “Trompas” Pintor airs live this Friday October 25th at 11:35EST/ Check local listings.