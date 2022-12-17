Unbeaten WBC #2 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (23-0, 20 KOs) overpowered but couldn’t stop rugged Vaughn Alexander (17-7-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France. Mbilli opened the fight with a low blow that Alexander needed some time to recover from. Mbilli continued to punish the very game Alexander for the full ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. The 37-year-old Alexander is the older brother of former two-weight world champion Devon Alexander.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Mbilli…fun to watch…have to work on his basic boxing skills though….again fun to watch but makes you wonder how did Mbilli gets so high in the ranking with his skills…loading up with punches…tight….no snapping jab…not bringing his hands back….wide open for counter shots…just alot missing in the fundamentals department….is it me missing something …I might be wrong here….but….
Again….fun to watch…
Great fighter but he relies too much on power..
Interesting takes gentleman! I didn’t see this fight, but I’ve seen him fight several times and have been really impressed with him. I guess Alexander was somewhat of a step up for him, but I’m surprised he was able to go the distance. I predicted early KO for Mbilli. Based on what you guys wrote, this makes me think he will struggle when he really steps up his competition. A better, younger fighter than Alexander will be able to exploit his flaws. Time will tell. There’s no guarantees in this sport