WBC #2 Mbilli dominates Alexander Unbeaten WBC #2 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (23-0, 20 KOs) overpowered but couldn’t stop rugged Vaughn Alexander (17-7-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France. Mbilli opened the fight with a low blow that Alexander needed some time to recover from. Mbilli continued to punish the very game Alexander for the full ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. The 37-year-old Alexander is the older brother of former two-weight world champion Devon Alexander. Martin schools Rivera in WBA eliminator Cissokho tops Mbenge for WBC silver Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

