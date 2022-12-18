Shishkin, Astrolabio also win eliminators

In a WBA lightweight eliminator between unbeaten fighters, WBA #10 Frank “The Ghost” Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) scored a lopsided twelve round unanimous decision over WBA #2 Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Martin was faster, sharper and connected at a higher rate. Rivera didn’t seem to know how to fight a southpaw as he continually circled into Martin’s power. Martin dropped Rivera in round seven and totally dominated after that. Scores were 117-110, 118-109, 120-107.

In an IBF super middleweight eliminator, unbeaten IBF #9 Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) scored a workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision over former IBF champion and currently IBF #7 rated José Uzcátegui (32-5, 27 KOs). Shishkin simply outworked Uzcátegui to claim a 115-113, 117-111, 117-111 victory.

In an IBF bantamweight eliminator, Guillermo Rigondeaux-conqueror and IBF #6 Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) scored a sixth round knockout against IBF #3 Nikolai Potapov (23-3-1, 11 KOs). Astrolabio dropped Potapov in round one. Potapov took a knee in round five for another knockdown. In round six, Astrolabio floored Potapov for the count. Time was 1:26.

Super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Austin Dulay (15-4, 11 KOs). Juarez was deducted two points for low blows in round two by referee Michael Ortega. A third point was deducted in round four. Juarez still got the win, however, by scores of 96-91, 96-91, 94-93. The Dulay camp wasn’t happy with the scoring of the bout.

Unbeaten 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) knocked out Cruse Stewart (8-2, 6 KOs) with a left hook in round two.