Undefeated Mexican welterweight Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KO’s) from Tamaulipas, Mexico scored a spectacular second round knockout over Louisiana’s Brad Solomon (29-6, 9 KO’s) headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night – LA Edition on DAZN Saturday night at the Commerce Casino & Hotel Events Center in Commerce, California. A left and overhand right by Curiel drilled Solomon and he hit the canvas. Solomon managed to get to a knee, but referee Ray Corona reached a ten count at 44 seconds of round two.

Mexicali’s Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KO’s) returned to the ring with an eighth round technical decision over Jose Gonzalez (23-11-1, 13 KO’s) in the super featherweight co-feature bout. De La Hoya got off to a fast start. A left hook by De La Hoya in the third staggered Gonzalez, moments later a short right dropped Gonzalez. In the fourth round, De La Hoya continued attacking Gonzalez with big punches. A basic jab, jab, right hand combination by De La Hoya dropped Gonzalez to begin the fifth.

It was all De La Hoya in the second half of the fight as he boxed but also appeared to be tiring. In the seventh, De La Hoya kept tagging Gonzalez precisely as he worked off the jab and followed with combinations. Gonzalez’s eye appeared to be shut in the eighth round. Referee Thomas Taylor took him to the corner to be checked out by the doctor. After close observation, the referee stopped the fight upon request of the doctor forcing the bout to go to the scorecards. All three judges scored the bout 80-70.

Super middleweight prospect Aaron Silva (11-0, 8 KO’s) of Monterrey, Mexico scored a fifth-round stoppage over Alan Campa (18-7, 12 KO’s) of Sonora, Mexico. Silva boxed effectively stalking with the jab in the early rounds snapping Campa’s head. The undefeated prospect mixed it up as he began to let his hands go and in the _ a left hook sent Campa to the canvas. He got up, but Silva floored him a second time, forcing referee Sharon Sands to waive the fight at 2:34 of the fifth.

Undefeated Glendora lightweight prospect Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (14-0-1, 12 KO’s) won a very tough and hard-fought unanimous decision over former world title challenger Ivan Cano (26-11-2, 16 KO’s) of Mexico City. It was non-stop action from the opening bell as Gonzalez and Cano fought at a fast pace. Cano constantly led with his head as he made it uncomfortable for Gonzalez in the early part of the fight. In the fourth round, Gonzalez appeared to have a small cut from a clash of heads but kept fighting on.

Gonzalez backed up Cano in the fifth and connected with power shots. Cano connected with some solid punches in the sixth round as Gonzalez kept walking through them and pressed. A huge right hand by Cano landed to begin the ninth round as Gonzalez kept bringing it. With the fight appearing to be close in the tenth and final round, Gonzalez bleeding from his cut was on the attack as Cano backed up and was on the ropes and seemed tired. After ten rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 98-92, and 97-93 as Gonzalez stayed undefeated in fighting a tough battle.

In a competitive bout, lightweights Angel Vasquez (12-0, 6 KO’s) of Rio Colorado, Mexico won a six round unanimous decision over Nick Sullivan (6-1, 1 KO) of Norfolk, Virginia. Sullivan displayed flash and speed boxing as Vasquez pressed early on. Later in the fight Sullivan kept his distance and countered as Vasquez stalked working his way in. Sullivan slipped in the corner in the fifth but was apparently pushed down drawing a point deduction from referee Sharon Sands. Vasquez scored a knockdown in the sixth as he rocked Sullivan forcing his gloves to touch. After six rounds, all three judges scored the bout 57-55 in favor of Angel Vasquez as the knockdown made the difference.

Former undisputed super welterweight champion Cecilia “The First Lady” Braekhus (37-2, 9 KO’s) of Norway by way of Colombia returned to the ring after two years, with a unanimous decision win over Marissa Portillo (19-16-3, 4 KO’s) of Argentina. A slow start as Braekhus and Portillo were feeling with the jab in the opening round. Braekhus connected on the inside with a left hook in round two, stopping Portillo’s momentum and backing her to the ropes. It was all Braekhus from there on as she put in the work en route to the decision win. Portillo held her own in going the distance with the former champion. All three judges scored the fight 60-54.

Oxnard lightweight Ricardo Quiroz (12-1, 6 KO’s) and Martin Leon (15-2, 10 KO’s) of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico scrapped it out for eight rounds in a competitive fight. It was a back-and-forth affair. After eight rounds, the judges scored the bout 78-74, 78-73, and 78-73 for Quiroz.

In the opening bout from the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California, featherweight Gregory Morales (14-1, 8 KO’s) of San Antonio, Texas won a unanimous decision over Diuhl Olguin (15-29-5, 10 KO’s). All three judges scored the fight 59-55.

