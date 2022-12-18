December 18, 2022
Faust still unbeaten; Arslan, 52, gets KO win

Unbeaten heavyweight Victor Faust, who was supposed to box on the undercard of the Charr-Browne card that fell through in Dubai, still managed to fight on Saturday. Faust’s promoter Erol Ceylan shifted the location of Faust’s fight against comebacking Franklin “Yah Yah” Lawrence to a boxing card in Göppingen, Germany. Faust (11-0, 7 KOs) spoiled the ring return of Lawrence (21-3-2, 16 KOs) via eight round unanimous decision. He dropped Lawrence in round five en route to an 80-71, 80-71, 79-72 win. It was Lawrence’s first fight since losing to Andy Ruiz in 2016

In the main event, ageless former WBA cruiserweight champion Firat Arslan (53-9-3, 38 KOs) stopped journeyman Jackson Dos Santos (22-15, 20 KOs) in round three after scoring three knockdowns. At the moment, the 52-year-old Arslan is the oldest world-rated boxer, currently sitting at WBA #6 in the cruiserweight division.

  • Lawrence is 47 and hadn’t fought in 6 years. Good on him for going the distance! I think Arslan had said this would be his last year active as a fighter, but I have a hard time seeing him retire with 6 consecutive wins and a ranking in a division with 4 different champions. He may fight until he’s 55!

