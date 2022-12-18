Undefeated top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin (25-0, 14 KOs) wants to get into the crowded lightweight world title mix after his dominant win over previously unbeaten Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera on Saturday night in Las Vegas. “I just believe in myself and I believe in our team,” said Martin. “We know what we’re doing and we’re working consistently. We believed in it and believed that we’re ready for any of the top fighters, so let us get them. We’re ready to eat.”

As for the fight against Rivera, Martin said, “This is just what I do. I felt good tonight. There were some things that I saw in there that I didn’t capitalize on, but we went in there and got the job done. My corner was telling me to stay on the outside, watch out for the right hand and work the game plan. I was using my legs and I could have done it a lot more. It worked for us tonight, but there’s a lot of room for improvement and we’re going to keep working.”

Martin is promoted by unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr’s Man Down Promotions and coached by top trainer Derrick James. “It’s a blessing to be in the gym with Errol and Jermell (Charlo) and they keep me going. I’m always watching Errol when he’s sparring and I’m always asking questions and looking to get better. Seeing champions on top like them, I’m getting nothing but game from them.”