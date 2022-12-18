Undefeated top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin (25-0, 14 KOs) wants to get into the crowded lightweight world title mix after his dominant win over previously unbeaten Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera on Saturday night in Las Vegas. “I just believe in myself and I believe in our team,” said Martin. “We know what we’re doing and we’re working consistently. We believed in it and believed that we’re ready for any of the top fighters, so let us get them. We’re ready to eat.”
As for the fight against Rivera, Martin said, “This is just what I do. I felt good tonight. There were some things that I saw in there that I didn’t capitalize on, but we went in there and got the job done. My corner was telling me to stay on the outside, watch out for the right hand and work the game plan. I was using my legs and I could have done it a lot more. It worked for us tonight, but there’s a lot of room for improvement and we’re going to keep working.”
Martin is promoted by unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr’s Man Down Promotions and coached by top trainer Derrick James. “It’s a blessing to be in the gym with Errol and Jermell (Charlo) and they keep me going. I’m always watching Errol when he’s sparring and I’m always asking questions and looking to get better. Seeing champions on top like them, I’m getting nothing but game from them.”
Martin Is promoted by Spence Jr? Looks like poor Martin will never get a big pay day and a title shot since Errol, “The Ducker” Spence is his promoter.
well if thats the case then hes still better off than being with Bud crawfish who made his name off fighting home depot workers and has beens years after they were in their prime
Really really good performance, but not what I expected?! There seemed to be an opportunity to turn it up after the 9th round and get him out of there, but to no avail. Is it me or did Derrick James look frustrated with Martin? Not sure he’s ready for Tank, Loma, Haney or even Garcia to be honest!
I think Martin needs a bit more to be a really contender against the top guys, but he has enough talent to get there, he is at the level of William Zepeda and Isaac Cruz IMO, just a bit better
I was impressed with Martin’s performance. I thought Rivera was going to win and most sites saw it as a pick’em fight. Martin dominated an undefeated guy in what was supposed to be a competitive fight.
Plus it sounds like he has a good attitude and work ethic.
Let him fight Shakur