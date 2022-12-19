An IBF light heavyweight title eliminator between IBF #4 Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and IBF #6 Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) is set for February 9 at Bell Place in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The winner will be the official IBF mandatory contender for IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev. The 40-year-old three-time world champion Pascal will have the hometown advantage. The 24-year-old Eifert, who hails from the SES stable in Magdeburg, Germany, has never faced anyone close to the level of Pascal, so it’s a big step up.

Like this: Like Loading...