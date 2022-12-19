An IBF light heavyweight title eliminator between IBF #4 Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and IBF #6 Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) is set for February 9 at Bell Place in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The winner will be the official IBF mandatory contender for IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev. The 40-year-old three-time world champion Pascal will have the hometown advantage. The 24-year-old Eifert, who hails from the SES stable in Magdeburg, Germany, has never faced anyone close to the level of Pascal, so it’s a big step up.
How crazy would it be if Pascal ended up getting yet another title shot before the end of his career? After all of…… that. If Beterbiev beats Yarde and then unifies and wants to have like a ‘victory lap’ like defense in Montreal – Pascal would probably be the ideal opponent.