Sad to announce the passing of famed Atlantic City-based referee Steve Smoger at the age of 79 after a long illness.

Smoger refereed over 200 world title fights and was considered one of the best third men to ever do it. He was known as a referee who gave a fighter every chance to win before stopping a fight.

Among the fights he worked were epics like Pavlik-Taylor I, Ward-Augustus, Trinidad-Hopkins, Forrest-Mosley I, and many more. Smoger was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015. RIP.