Sad to announce the passing of famed Atlantic City-based referee Steve Smoger at the age of 79 after a long illness.
Smoger refereed over 200 world title fights and was considered one of the best third men to ever do it. He was known as a referee who gave a fighter every chance to win before stopping a fight.
Among the fights he worked were epics like Pavlik-Taylor I, Ward-Augustus, Trinidad-Hopkins, Forrest-Mosley I, and many more. Smoger was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015. RIP.
By far best referee ever. He let the fighters do what they’re paid to do. Rest in peace. You will be missed.
One of my favorites ever. I’m sure gonna miss him. A lot of us will. It wasn’t just the fighters involved, he also helped give us those fights!
Has a significant claim for being THE best ref of all time. He was awesome! Rest easy Steve Smoger and a huge congratulations on a life well lived!
– I always liked “Double S”.
– I remember Smoger reffed a Lou Savarese fight (they were both from New York I believe).
– Forgot who Lou was fighting, but he got knocked down, SS kept asking him “You all right Lou?”, while he was giving the count. Must have been a 14 count by the time he was done.
– Hopefully SS and Mills Lane are refereeing the big fights in the sky…..
Sounds like the 6th round of Savarese vs Whitaker where Smolger at around “8” prompts Lou to stand after taking a hellacious beating.
Smoger was the best. He let ’em fight, and knew when/where to get involved. RIP.
awesome referee – very very sad to hear about this……
Oh no.. this is so sad. Smoger was the best. I knew when he was the third man in the ring, there would be no controversial, early stoppages. He was the best. RIP.
Man, first Mills Lane and now Steve Smoger. Two of the best referees ever. May he rest in peace.
Two greats of the game are already gone Lane and Smoger, RIP.
Be careful all those boxing referees over 70 years old, seems God is staging a massive boxing event and is recruiting top name referees.
Within boxing rules, Mr. Smoger was an old school referee who believed in letting boxers be professional boxers in the ring (no whining/no excuses/keep boxing).
RIP, Mr. Smoger.
That is sad news. RIP Steve. You could tell he loved refereeing and that he really respected and cared for the fighters. I recently noticed he hadn’t been active, but I don’t think it’s been that long since he was in the ring. If Smogger was the third man in the ring on a highly anticipated PPV fight, that only made a great fight better.
Great REF he always did a great job the times I saw him. He knew when when to stop a fight and when to let continue. No Richard Steele type moments
Very sad to hear today. I thought he was great from all the fights I saw. He was a pro and allowed the focus to remain on the fighters instead of himself.
Best ref ever. Every other ref would have stopped Pavlik-Taylor except him. He let them fight.